Supporters discuss underground tunnels during mixer

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Tunnel technology was the topic of a transit mixer in downtown Nashville Tuesday.

The event, co-hosted by supporters of Mayor Megan Barry’s “Let’s Move Nashville” transit plan, Transit Now Nashville and the Urban League of Tennessee, detailed plans and concerns regarding one of the proposed transit plan’s pillars — underground tunnels.

The 1.8-mile long tunnel would run under Fifth Avenue and the five light rail lines that are part of the plan.

“People can keep a walkable atmosphere in downtown Nashville and it won’t interrupt that,” said Emery Hartz, a Board Member of Transit Now Nashville.

Proponents said tunneling is easier to do in Tennessee than in other states, because of the state’s limestone structure.

But with an estimated price tag of $936 million, tunneling has some people questioning its worth.

Hartz said she hopes people will think otherwise.

“This is going to help everybody because it’s going to alleviate traffic. Even if you decide to stay in your car, you’re putting more people onto mass transit. So that’ll help your travel time and get you to where you need to be and enjoy your way of life,” said Hartz.

The transit plan goes for a public vote on May 1.

The next meeting for Transit Now will take place on March 29 during the Transit and Arts Town Hall.

