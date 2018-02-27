Serial Bedford County jail escapee captured in Texas

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – An inmate who has escaped from the Bedford County jail at least four times has been captured in Texas.

The Bedford County Sheriff said Andrew Phillip Marshall was caught in Laredo, Texas after an extensive search.

The sheriff’s office had been working with Texas officials after receiving information he may be in the area.

Marshall is suspected of stealing a car from Coffee County. Texas authorities discovered the car abandoned before finding Marshall.

Earlier this year, Andrew Marshall escaped the Bedford County jail for a third time during the overnight hours after a guard stepped outside for a moment. He was taken back into custody a short time later.

No additional information was immediately released.

