Sen. Bob Corker will not run for re-election in Tennessee

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WKRN) – U.S. Senator Bob Corker has decided not to run for re-election after all.

Corker is standing by his decision to retire from the Senate, which he announced last September.

Todd Womack, Corker’s Chief of Staff confirmed the decision for News 2.

“Over the past several months, Senator Corker has been encouraged by people across Tennessee and in the Senate to reconsider his decision not to seek re-election. Based on the outpouring of support, we spent the last few days doing our due diligence and a clear path for re-election was laid out. However, at the end of the day, the senator believes he made the right decision in September and will be leaving the Senate when his term expires at the end of 2018. When he ran for the Senate in 2006, he told Tennesseans that he couldn’t imagine serving for more than two terms because he has always been drawn to the citizen legislator model and believes public service should be missional. This has been the greatest privilege of his life and he is forever grateful to the people of the Volunteer State for the opportunity to serve our state and country.”

Some Tennessee Republicans were privately urging him to reconsider and run against Republican Rep. Marsha Blackburn. Observers say it would have been a highly contentious primary.

Senator Lamar Alexander released this statement:

“Bob Corker is a terrific United States senator and a good friend. I was disappointed in his decision not to run for reelection but respect that decision. I invited Marsha Blackburn to breakfast this morning. We had a good discussion about a variety of issues that we both care about and how we might work together to make the Senate a more effective institution.”

Congressman Marsha Blackburn also released a statement on Corker’s decision:

“I want to thank Senator Corker for his dedicated service on behalf of Tennessee families. Now, we can unify the Republican party and focus on defeating Democrat Phil Bredesen in November. As we continue to take our campaign to every corner of the state, I’m looking forward to listening to Tennesseans families and sharing my ideas on how we can get the United States Senate back to work and pass President Trump’s agenda.”