NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Police say the man who was found murdered inside of a car in last month was a suspect in a home invasion that claimed a teen’s life last December.

Ja’Donte Hancock Jr. was killed during the home invasion at his Capitol Point residence on Dec. 5. Police said two men kicked in the home’s door just before midnight.

Police said Hancock scuffled with one of the men – now identified as Davario Kendricks – before he was fatally shot. Kendricks was also identified as the man who pistol-whipped Hancock’s stepfather.

Kendricks, who has since been identified as the alleged gunman’s in the teen’s death, was found shot to death inside a car on Jefferson Street on Jan. 6. Two men have since been charged in his death.

Police said they identified the 20-year-old as a suspect in the home invasion after the teen’s parents saw media reports and a photograph of Kendricks.

During subsequent interviews with the parents, they picked Kendricks out of a photo lineup. Kendricks was a stranger to the family.

His accomplice in the home invasion has not yet been identified. Anyone with information is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME.