Pets of the Week for Feb. 26, 2018

Dolla Bill–4-years-old–Male

Yo, I am Dolla Bill. I am a big ol pittie, with so much love to give. I am told I have high energy, but take me for a walk every day, or throw a ball with me and I would get all the energy out. After I get all my energy out I would love to lie next to you on the couch. The shelter says that I like other dogs. So why not bring me into a household where I can have a brother or sister. So come check me out today!

Elise–1-year-old–Female

Well good day darlings, I am Elise. I am a sweet young pup, ready to go home with you today. I would love to go for walks, or play in the yard with you. Come to think of it, the dog park sounds like a lot of fun. Since I am young, I cannot wait to learn some tricks from you. So don’t be shy, come adopt me today.

Rex N Effx–7-years-old–Male

Hello, I am Rex N Effx. I am a little older, but who says you can’t teach an old dog new tricks. I am a litter shy at first, but once I hang out with you for a bit then I am your best buddy. I would like to go for nice walks with you, then cuddle up on the couch with you and watch Netflix. So what do you8 say!? Take a chance on me!

Rob–4-years-old–Male

Our adorable sweet Rob is looking for his forever home. He is a shy boy but knows how to captivate your attention. Likes head rubs, wants to be petted always. If you think your home is going to be his new adventure, come to MACC today to see the chemistry between you and Rob.

