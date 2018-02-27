Murder of disabled father remains unsolved, reward offered

SPRING HILL, Tenn. (WKRN) – A young father was murdered last summer and detectives need help to solve the case.

Trevor Armstrong, 22, was found dead on August 17, 2017 in a rural area of Williamson County near the Maury County line. He was shot to death in the driveway of a home on Sugar Ridge Road.

Armstrong, who was from Columbia, was disabled and used a wheelchair and cane. He could not drive and did not have a job. He was the primary caregiver for his three-year-old daughter.

Williamson County criminal investigators need to know what happened to him during the early morning hours of August 17. How did he get to Sugar Ridge Road and why was he there?

Armstrong’s family is hoping someone will come forward.

Crime Stoppers is offering a $2,500 reward for information that leads to an arrest. There are two ways to help:

Call Detective Melissa Colvin at 615-790-5554 extension 3238.

Call Crime Stoppers at 615-794-4000 and remain anonymous.