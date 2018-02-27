Metro police make changes to mayor’s security detail travel, overtime

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Metro Nashville Police Department has made changes to how it manages travel and overtime for the mayor’s security detail.

When Sgt. Rob Forrest was the head of the Mayor Megan Barry’s security, her Chief of Staff approved his travel. A Metro official called this arrangement “unusual.”

Now, all travel by the mayor’s security detail will be approved by higher-ups in the police department. Any air travel must be reported immediately to both a Special Investigations Division (SID) lieutenant and captain. The mayor’s security is part of the SID.

Scheduling the mayor’s security detail is now being done by her new Head of Security Sgt. Chris West. To minimize overtime, he has a different full-time member of her detail come in late every day.

Sgt. West also has the mayor’s full-time security officers alternating weekend days to avoid or minimize overtime.

Sgt. Forrest accrued over 1,200 hours of overtime last year, racking up $75,000 in overtime, which pushed his salary to more than $157,000.

Search warrants turned in last week show the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation found on at least two occasions, Forrest took nude pictures of a woman, believed to be mayor, while he said he was working overtime.

The pair traveled at least 10 times alone last year on official city business, including to Athens, Greece.

Metro police said Sgt. West didn’t reinvent the scheduling process and also said that with the mayor’s schedule, overtime is nearly impossible to avoid.

