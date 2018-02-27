Man accused of arson and murder in death of Fentress County woman

GRIMSLEY, Tenn. (WKRN) – An East Tennessee man faces murder and arson charges in Fentress County.

47-year-old Johnathan Donavan Smith is accused of intentionally starting a house fire that killed Melissa L. Durham.

Durham died inside her home on Maynard Drive in Grimsley on December 2nd 2017.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation worked with Tennessee Fire Investigative Services and the Fentress County Sheriff’s Office to develop the case against Smith.

Smith has been indicted for second degree murder and aggravated arson. He was notified in the Fentress County jail, where he is already being held on unrelated charges.