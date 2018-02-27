Lemonade stand helps raise money for Clarksville tornado victims

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A lemonade stand is helping raise money for those families impacted after an EF-2 tornado touched down in Clarksville over the weekend.

The Farmington community was one of the areas hardest hit by the storm.

The community is now raising money, collecting gift cards, clothes and other items families may need after the tornado.

“We are trying to build up their spirit,” Meghan Lenington said. “Those items can be replaced, but after this, everyone is shocked, so we want everyone to be able to hang out or bring your kids over to play because you’re stuck in a hotel.”

On Monday, the community raised more than $700 at the lemonade stand in just two hours. Several other fundraising events are also planned over the next few days.

If you would like to donate to the cause, email organizer Meghan Lenington at meglen22@gmail.com.

