Jack Daniel’s fights possible Tennessee whiskey barrel tax

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – Jack Daniel’s is turning to state lawmakers to ensure that distillers aren’t subject to property tax on whiskey barrels in Tennessee, which the company says it hasn’t had to pay since at least the end of Prohibition eight decades ago.

The whiskey giant is pushing a liquor barrel property tax exemption bill after an auditor for Moore County’s property assessor recently determined the company’s barrels are taxable. Paying that tax on around 2 million barrels would cost the Lynchburg, Tennessee-based company an additional $2.8 million this year, according to a legislative fiscal review.

Ralph Cooper, a lobbyist for the Tennessee County Services Association, said the audit determined that Jack Daniel’s has not been self-reporting the barrels for personal property tax, as required.

But Jack Daniel’s contends that the barrels aren’t taxable because they aren’t equipment, they are part of the inventory. The barrels are sold and reused, often to age other spirits across the world. The state attorney general has been asked for an opinion on whether the barrel tax would be constitutional. Jack Daniel’s argues it isn’t.

Last week, Jack Daniel’s master distiller Jeff Arnett told a panel of lawmakers that the company isn’t looking to save money; it’s looking to avoid what amounts to a new tax on a growing, competitive and highly taxed industry in Tennessee.