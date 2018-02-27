Couple steals wallet, racks up $20K in charges at Cool Springs stores

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WKRN) – Police are searching for a couple who stole a wallet from a Franklin restaurant before going on a $20,000 shopping spree in Cool Springs.

Franklin police said the wallet was taken from a woman’s purse while she ate at Panera Bread on Mallory Lane on Feb. 13.

The suspects quickly used stolen credit cards to rack up more than $20,000 in charges at Cool Springs retailers Target, the Apple store, Macy’s and Foot Locker.

The man and woman were seen driving in a black Jeep Wrangler.

Franklin police warn residents to keep an eye on their belongings while in busy restaurants.

A cash reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest of these suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 615-794-4000.