Council resolution asking for Mayor Barry to resign not filed

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A council resolution asking Nashville Mayor Megan Barry to resign was not filed Tuesday.

New 2 learned the resolution had been drafted Monday. Tuesday was the filing deadline.

The council person who drafted it wants to remain anonymous for now. They said they did not file it because they want to honor the work of the three parties currently investigating the mayor.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, Metro’s Board of Ethical Conduct and a Special Council Committee are all investigating items related to the mayor’s affair with her former head of security.

The council member still has time to file the resolution before the next meeting Tuesday, March 6.

Although, for it to be heard at the next Metro Council meeting there would have to be a suspension of the rules that the other council members would approve.

Click here for complete coverage of Nashville Mayor Megan Barry.