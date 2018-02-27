HERMITAGE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A picture posted on social media has a company under fire for dumping debris on the side of Central Pike in Hermitage.

For several months, District 14 Councilman Kevin Rhoten was one of many that have driven past the litter on the privately-owned lot.

“They are just piles of dirt and debris and rock. It looks like construction material,” he told News 2.

Rhoten said he called the codes department and realized it was not the property owner’s fault.

Earlier this week, a citizen spotted a crew in an All-Dry Basement Systems truck unloading debris in the area. The citizen snapped a picture and sent it to the councilman.

“When you have citizens who actually take pictures of people breaking the law and doing things they are not supposed to do, it makes it much easier for me as a councilman to make sure the word gets out that this is not proper in our area. I really appreciate the person who sent me the picture,” Rhoten said.

Rhoten has since posted the picture on social media, which has caused an uproar from the community.

“The community just jumped on it and really made a difference because they started contacting the business – letting them know what had happened and what was happening and that they didn’t appreciate it,” he said.

The Vice President of All-Dry Basement Systems, Nick Chandler, has since responded to the post and sent crews out to clean up the mess.

“They feel really horrible about it,” Chandler told News 2.

Chandler said he didn’t know his crew was dumping in the area and that they had apparently seen other people dumping there and that there were no signs posted. He added they plan to make up for their mistake.

“We are really sorry. That’s not a reflection of the company we are, they just made a mistake,” he explained.

The crew has already cleaned up what they dumped, but plan to do more.

“We are actually going to clean up the entire area as a sign of how much we care about the community, you know, we do care about the people in the community. We’ve been in business for 34 years. We are going to do all we can to make up for it,” said Chandler.

Rhoten said he is glad the company is stepping up and cleaning the area.

“Something really good has happened of someone taking a picture of this one company, the company is going to do what’s right and we are going to get something cleaned up that’s been really bad for about the past year,” said Rhoten.

Chandler said he doesn’t believe his crew has dumped there before.

They plan to continue cleaning up the area this weekend.