Cleaner accused of stealing money from Williamson County homicide scene

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Georgia man who worked at a homicide scene as a clean-up crew member has been charged with theft.

Agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation began investigating a report of theft from a home on Iroquois Drive in Thompson’s Station last November.

Authorities said a homicide happened at the home the previous month. After returning to the home once the scene was cleared, a resident discovered an envelope of money was missing from a bedroom.

During the course of the investigation, agents received information that Christopher Bianchi, who was a member of the crew brought in to clean the crime scene, was responsible for taking the money.

He was indicted by a grand jury earlier this month and is charged with one count of theft.

The 31-year-old was arrested Tuesday and booked into the Williamson County jail on a $2,500 bond.