911 calls released after tornado rips through Clarksville

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – 911 calls have been released days after a tornado ripped through parts of Clarksville over the weekend.

The calls document the terrifying moments where families realized their lives had changed.

One of the neighborhoods that was heavily impacted is right off Rossview Road. The neighborhood had many homes with their roofs blown off among other damage. An EF-2 tornado has been confirmed in the area.

“We’re at Green Grove Way. The neighbors across the street – their house is completely gone,” one caller told dispatchers.

Another caller said, “I’m with my kids – we’re in a closet and we’re safe, but a part of the roof is coming down in my living room, but I don’t want to get out of the closet. We probably need to get out of here as soon as possible because I can hear things falling.”

Now, days after the tornado, many residents are still working to pick up the pieces.

A lemonade stand has been set up to help those victims impacted by the devastation and at least one church is helping, too.

On Wednesday, News 2 will have special reports on weather safety information in every newscast beginning at 4 a.m.