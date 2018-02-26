Titans debut 20th season logo, uniforms to follow in April

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Tennessee Titans will have a new look when they take the field next season and a new logo to commemorate the team’s 20th season.

During an event for season ticket members at Opryland Hotel on Saturday night, the Titans debuted the logo and announced a special event for the unveiling of the team’s new uniforms on April 4 in downtown Nashville.

According to the Titans, the new logo gives a nod to the Greek mythology origins, tying in with the Parthenon and colors of the team.

In number 20 is in the middle of the logo, along with a sword with red on the handle. At the bottom of the logo the numbers 1999-2018 are separated by a star, with blue and silver serving as background colors. The shield behind it is a nod back to Greek mythology and the artifacts that came out of that era.

The team plans to use the decal on the back of its helmets. It won’t replace the primary Titans logo. Rather, it will serve as a supplement of the primary logo.

The uniform event is scheduled for April 4 at 7 p.m. on a stage on Broadway by First Avenue.

A ceremony showcasing the new uniforms will be hosted by current and former players, as well as other members of the organization.

Following the debut of the new uniforms, Florida Georgia Line will take the stage and perform a concert for fans.

The Titans said there will be preshow entertainment before the program begins and fireworks following the concert. Streets will be blocked in the area for the event, and there will be activities for fans.

The event will be free of charge and open to the public.