Tense afternoon in Mt. Juliet neighborhood as police respond to gun threat

MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WKRN) – Neighbors sheltered in place, and school buses avoided the Cobblestone Landing neighborhood for several hours Monday afternoon after police got reports of a person with a gun.

The threat brought out Mt. Juliet’s Special Response Team, Tennessee Highway Patrol’s Special Operations Team, Mt. Juliet Fire and Wilson County Emergency Management.

Mt. Juliet police say crisis negotiators tried to make contact with the person inside a house near Warren Hill Drive and Settlers Court.

When no one responded, they sent a THP robot inside the home. That’s when they discovered the adult was dead from a self-inflicted injury.

Investigators have released no further information about the subject, except to say the person did not live in the house and did not have permission to be there.