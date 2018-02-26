Stormtracker Forecast

Early morning rain leading to a much better afternoon.

Make sure to grab your wet weather gear as most locations should have several showers around for the morning commute.

By lunchtime, the system quickly pushes out and sunshine comes out for the afternoon. Highs range in the upper 50s to lower 60s with a fairly light breeze.

Clear and quite chilly overnight as lows dip down to the 30s. Isolated pockets could have a quick freeze. A reminder that it’s still winter and the growing season has not started yet.

Gear day on Tuesday with sunshine and highs getting closer to 70. However, the weather goes downhill Wednesday as rain returns and Thursday the potential of stronger thunderstorms.

Download the free News 2 StormTracker App from WKRN and Nashville’s News 2 and be prepared when severe weather strikes. Download: Apple | Google Play

Don’t forget to snap photos and submit those through the WKRN apps as well. Just give us a little information about where and when the photo was taken. You can also send your pictures to pix@wkrn.com.