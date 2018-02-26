Smyrna man accused of exposing himself to passing traffic in Wilson County

MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Smyrna man remains jailed after police say he exposed himself to passing traffic Monday morning.

Officers were called to the area of North Mt. Juliet Road and Interstate 40 around 10 a.m. after multiple callers reported a man standing at the roadway and exposing himself.

When officers arrived to the scene, they located the man, identified as Rickey Houston, and were able to confirm the witness reports.

Houston, 42, was booked into the Wilson County jail and is charged with disorderly conduct and indecent exposure.