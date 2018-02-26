Smoke detectors help save elderly couple from fire at East Nashville home

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Firefighters helped an elderly couple to safety when their East Nashville home caught fire Sunday night.

The fire began just before midnight at a home on Marswen Drive, just south of Briley Parkway.

Fire crews on the scene told News 2 the couple woke to the sound of their smoke alarms and called for help.

When firefighters arrived, they rescued the couple and their dog and began working to get the flames under control.

The woman was treated for minor smoke inhalation.

The home was significantly damaged and the couple is staying with a neighbor while the American Red Cross has been called to assist with housing.

Firefighters believe the smoke detectors helped save the couple’s lives.