Local deputies train to neutralize school shooters without backup, regardless of risk

CHEATHAM COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – Local police departments are reviewing their training, in the wake of the Florida school shooting that took 17 lives.

The revelation that a sheriff’s deputy assigned to that school stood outside and did nothing during the shooting has people asking what school resource officers are supposed to do.

Sgt. Chris Gilmore, the Cheatham County School Resource Supervisor, says his officers are trained to go in, regardless of the danger.

“They are going in. They are trained from the get go to stop the killing. That’s our job to stop the killing,” said Gilmore. “We don’t wait. We don’t wait on SWAT. We don’t wait on any other patrol officers. It’s a single response.”

Gilmore says if a shooter is in one of his schools, his deputies are trained to engage and neutralize the threat, as quickly as possible, with or without backup.

This immediate school response strategy is different from other situations, where police often wait for backup. The ideology changed after the mass shooting at Columbine High School in 1999, when 12 students and a teacher were killed and two dozen more were wounded.

Even more police departments adopted the strategy after Sandy Hook, where a mass shooting claimed 20 elementary school children and 6 teachers.

Gilmore admits it sounds harsh, but he says officers have to protect children, and they know what they signed up for.

“When you are in it for the kids you will do what it takes to protect their lives”

Cheatham County does not have resource officers in every school full time. The sheriff’s new budget could change that, if approved.