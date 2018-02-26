School board won’t fire, suspend Looney after assault charge

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Williamson County School Board said it won’t fire or suspend Superintendent Dr. Mike Looney after he was charged with assault last week.

The school board said Monday night it plans to wait and see what the investigation reveals in the alleged incident involving Looney.

Dr. Looney surrendered himself to Franklin police Wednesday evening after learning of the charge against him involving a student.

The misdemeanor charge apparently stems from an incident that took place Tuesday morning at Franklin High School while Looney and others were assisting a student in crisis.

Looney has since been released on a $1,500 bond. He is due in court on March 8.

The superintendent has denied the allegations against him.