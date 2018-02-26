Retiring TBI director outlines what’s ahead for successor

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – While critical of cuts and under-funding in the past, the retiring Tennessee Bureau of Investigation director was more reflective Monday about what his successor will face.

“There has only been one thing I have tried to do and that is protect the citizens of this state,” said Mark Gwyn before the House Finance Committee.

In appearances earlier this year before the House Government Affairs Committee, Gwyn was grilled about a critical TBI audit, but during a news conference February 14 he shot back about underfunding and cuts.

On Monday, there was little word of that criticism.

“I think everybody is fully aware of the cuts TBI has taken over the years,” he told News 2 afterwards. “But we are in the business of moving on; we have to answer the call.”

During the House hearing, Gwyn spoke of the call the next director must answer.

The opioid crisis remains target number one, and Gwyn is convinced a rapid response team of agents into critical areas like rural West Tennessee will help law enforcement cut into the dangerous opiate derivatives.

“This is a new process that we could effectively apply to various regions of the state and make a difference,” Gwyn said.

Gwyn did get questions about a TBI plane purchased last year and a backlog in forensics for things like processing rape kits, but for the most part lawmakers during and after praised the director.

Gwyn afterwards offered words that might serve as advice for his successor.

“Someone told me the first day I was sworn in as director, ‘You are going to have some thick skin.’ That is just part of it,” he said. “And for 14 years now, I have tried to have some thick skin.”

Gwyn plans to retire on June 1.

Governor Bill Haslam will select the next director from a slate of three candidates selected by a nominating commission.