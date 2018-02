NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – After going 3-0, Predators goalie Pekka Rinne was named the NHL’s second star for last week.

In a 7-1 win over San Jose, Rinne made 33 saves to earn the 300th win of his career.

Rinne finished the week with a 1.00 goals-against average, .970 save percentage and picked up his sixth shutout of the season. That shutout was a 4-0 win over the Blues Sunday and was the 49th of his NHL career.

The 35-year old veteran is second in the NHL with 32 wins this season.