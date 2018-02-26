NWS confirms another tornado in Robertson County

ADAMS, Tenn. (WKRN) – The National Weather Service said on Monday, two days after severe weather ripped through parts of Middle Tennessee and Kentucky, that an EF-1 tornado touched down in Robertson County.

According to officials, the tornado hit areas east of Adams, Tennessee, located about 40 miles away from Nashville.

PHOTOS: Severe storms, tornadoes barrel through Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky

Monday afternoon’s confirmation of a second tornado in Robertson County brings the total to six, including one in Clarksville, one in the Dotsonville community in Montgomery County and two in Kentucky.

A 79-year-old woman was killed in an EF-2 tornado in Hopkinsville, Kentucky. Her husband was not hurt.

