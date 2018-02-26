NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The weekend storms serve as a stark reminder about how important preparations are when it comes to staying safe.

All week long, News 2 is focusing on severe weather and flood preparedness.

As we focus on weather safety, News 2’s Jared Plushnick dispels some of the things you may or may not know about lightning.

Myth or Fact? Lightning never strikes the same place twice.

Myth. Lightning often strikes the same place repeatedly, especially tall, isolated objects. The Empire State Building, for example, is hit an average of 23 times per year.

