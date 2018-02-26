Motorcyclist wanted after police pursuit in La Vergne

LA VERGNE, Tenn. (WKRN) -One person is charged and another is on the run after a police pursuit Friday night in La Vergne.

Police said two motorcycles were doing “wheelies” in the middle of the heavily-traveled intersection at Stones River Road and Murfreesboro Road, posing a danger to drivers.

Officers pursued the motorcycle riders who took off in opposite directions.

An officer discontinued one of the pursuits for the safety of other drivers, police said. That suspect got away.

After a search of the area, officers said the other suspect was found to have wrecked his motorcycle where Stones River Road becomes Vaughnwood Drive.

That suspect was taken to an area hospital for treatment of minor injuries. He was then transported to the Rutherford County jail.

The suspect’s name and charges have not been released.

Anyone with information on the other suspect is asked to contact La Vergne police at 615-793-7744.