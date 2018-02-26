Most Wanted: Teen suspect sought after shots fired into Columbia home

COLUMBIA, Tenn. (WKRN) – Just 18 years old, Mario Irizarry is already known to Columbia police from his juvenile days.

Now an adult, Irizarry is wanted on three counts of aggravated assault in connection with a violent incident on Feb. 19.

Around 12:40 a.m., Columbia police said Irizarry was involved in a dispute in the area of Galloway Street where shots were fired into a house.

No one was injured.

The specifics of Irizarry’s juvenile interactions with police have not been released, but officers did issue an alert in 2016 for the teenager who “left his home without permission.”

Irizarry is five feet six inches tall and weighs about 145 pounds.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to call Columbia Police Department at 931-560-1670 or Maury County Crime Stoppers at 931-381-4900.