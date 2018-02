NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police are working to find a 19-year-old man who left his home after a dispute with his family.

According to police, Shawn Hatch left his home on a bicycle around 3 p.m.

Police said he has autism and suffers from a heart condition, seizures and asthma. Hatch also has a feeding tube.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to call police at 615-862-8600.