NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Rock music icons Metallica will bring their world tour to Nashville in January 2019.

The rockers will perform at Bridgestone Arena on Jan. 24. Tickets for the show go on sale Friday, March 2.

Ticket prices are expected to range from $75 for upper level seats to $145 for general admission.

The #WorldWired Tour is coming to North America in 2018 & 2019! 🇺🇸🇨🇦 Visit https://t.co/znIrkoqzkl for tour dates & ticket info. pic.twitter.com/pWn5zQBt70 — Metallica (@Metallica) February 26, 2018