Maplewood students, teachers call on community to help after another violent school year

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Students and teachers at Maplewood High School are calling on the community to step in and help following another violent school year.

On Tuesday, they’ll hold a blood drive in honor of a number of students that have died due to gun violence. The blood drive is hosted by the student organization HOSA at Maplewood, and is just one way they are coming together to honor those victims.

The teachers News 2 spoke with said they are hurting, as are the students after several young classmates have become homicide victims.

Teachers Lauryn Hewett and Megan Lawrence said it’s been a difficult school year as students keep losing their classmates

“The students are upset, the teachers are upset and we need a way to give back and also involve the community in what’s going on and give people a positive way to invest in our schools here in Nashville,” Hewett explained.

Saturday morning they told News 2 a former Maplewood student, Charlie Brown, was found shot to death in North Nashville.

Last month, 15-year-old student Thomas Howard was shot outside of his house, also in North Nashville.

“It’s a tragedy. There should be no reason for that to happen to a 15-year-old,” said Lawrence.

A few weeks before that homicide, police said 16-year-old Brentrice Wilson of Maplewood High School was shot and killed by a 12-year-old girl who was handling a stolen gun.

“It’s so tragic on so many levels and you can just feel the sadness among the students, but then at the same time we have to keep going,” Lawrence told News 2.

The teachers at the East Nashville school are starting to integrate social and emotional learning into their classroom.

“If I’m going to go in and be a teacher every single day, I’m going to make every day meaningful and I’m going to go in and help my students know that they are loved, and that their future is bright,” said Hewett.

She said small steps like having the students sit in a circle are already making a difference.

“It’s incredible the power of sitting in a circle. Just the power of being able to see everyone’s face, talk to each other and I’m seeing students get excited for English for the first time just by incorporating social emotional learning for the first time.”

The teachers said the students are eager to change the stigma as well.

“We have so many incredible students at our school that do incredible things that want to make a difference and want to help and want to make a change, but we just need more support for them to do that,” explained Lawrence.

Last school year, 36 students lost their life in the Metro school system. Officials said it was the highest in at least a decade.

“Now is a great time for the community to join hands with the teachers and the students and the people giving back to the schools in order to help these students know that they are loved and they are cared for and help our city grow. I don’t think our city can truly grow without the community joining hands with these schools,” expressed Hewett.

Tuesday’s blood drive at the school is in partnership with the American Red Cross. It will be held from 8 a.m. until 1 p.m. inside the school’s small gym.

To sign up for the blood drive, click here. Be sure to search 37216 and find Maplewood.