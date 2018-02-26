Man interrupts mayor during transit meeting, tells her to resign

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man interrupted Nashville Mayor Megan Barry during a planned transit meeting Monday night, telling her to resign from her position.

The mayor was outlining what the changes would look like if and when the “Let’s Move Nashville” transit plan moves forward when the man shouted, “You need to resign!”

Mayor Barry asked the man to leave. “You need to leave because we are trying to talk about transit.”

Before being escorted out of the meeting at Watkins College, the man added, “You need to resign! You’re a disgrace. You’re an embarrassment…. I voted for you – you’re a disgrace.”

MORE: Drafted resolution calls for Nashville Mayor Megan Barry to step down

Earlier Monday, a bill was filed to give the Board of Ethical Conduct more authority as it investigates the mayor and her affair with her former head of security.

Click here for complete coverage of Nashville Mayor Megan Barry.