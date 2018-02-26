Man charged for homicide in Sparta

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A 47-year-old man faces charges in connection to a homicide in Sparta last month.

Albin Buechel was found murdered inside his Arthur Seagraves Road home on Jan. 20.

During the course of the investigation, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said it developed information leading to Billy Joe Wannyn as the person responsible.

Wannyn was indicted by a grand jury on Monday and is charged with first degree murder, felony murder and aggravated robbery.

At the time of the indictment Wannyn was also jailed in Cumberland County on unrelated charges.