Lipscomb advances in A-Sun Tournament 89-73 over Stetson

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Lipscomb Bisons opened the post season with their sixth win in a row 89-73 over Stetson Monday night at Allen Arena.

With the win, the second seeded Bisons advance to the semi-finals of the A-Sun Tournament where they face Jacksonville Thursday night.

Lipscomb led the game by only one at the half 44-43, but exploded in the second half behind 29 points from Garrison Mathews.

Mathews was five of nine from three-point range and the Bisons shot 43 percent from beyond the arc for the game hitting 14 of 32.

Matt Rose added 15 points for Lipscomb, and Rob Marberry had 10.

With the win, Lipscomb improves to 21-9 for the season.