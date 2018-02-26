Judge declines to hear divorce case involving Mayor Barry’s former bodyguard

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The judge assigned to the divorce case involving Mayor Barry’s former police bodyguard has recused himself.

4th Circuit Judge Philip Smith confirms that he will not hear the divorce case filed by Penny Forrest from her husband, Sgt. Robert Forrest. News 2 has learned Forrest and Smith went to college together.

When contacted, Judge Smith’s office declined to comment any further.

Penny Forrest filed for divorce on Feb. 23, citing irreconcilable differences and inappropriate marital conduct.

Her husband was the head of Mayor Megan Barry’s security team until he resigned on January 31.

Last month the mayor publicly admitted to a 2-year affair with Robert Forrest.

Because Sgt. Forrest worked many years in Metro law enforcement, it is likely the divorce case will be assigned to a judge in another county.