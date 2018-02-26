How common are tornadoes in Tenn. during the month of February?

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – After tornadoes swept through parts of Middle Tennessee and Kentucky on Saturday night, News 2 wanted to find out how common tornadoes are in the Volunteer State during the month of February.

Meteorologist Jared Plushnick said when you typically think about tornadoes and severe weather, you often think about the spring and summer months.

But tornadoes in the winter months, including February, happen more often than you might think.

When you take all the months from 1950 to 2016 for the entire state of Tennessee, February comes in at fifth for the most frequent month with tornadoes.

The peak for tornadoes in Tennessee is April and May.

On Wednesday, News 2 will have special reports on weather safety information in every newscast beginning at 4 a.m.