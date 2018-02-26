Gov. Haslam takes stronger stance on gun regulation

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Tennessee Governor Bill Haslam is taking a stronger stance when it comes to gun regulation.

This as school safety and gun policy reform remain in the national spotlight as students of the deadly Florida shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School prepare to return to class this week.

At an event hosted by Pew Charitable Trusts, Gov. Haslam specified three things he’d like to see happen right away when it comes to gun reform.

Among them — banning bump stocks, which is the focus of a bill backed by state Democrats, acting on what he said is “common sense” when it comes to the gun debate and creating a “better process” when it comes to background checks.

“It’s just crazy to me you can’t buy beer at 19, but you can buy an AR-15,” said Gov. Haslam.

Another more controversial bill that has yet to pass the full committee aims to limit penalties for carrying a handgun without a permit.

Gov. Haslam’s stance echoes that of a growing number of state Senate leaders, and that of President Trump regarding bump stocks.