Former team captain Mike Fisher signs new deal with Predators

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Mike Fisher has signed a one year deal with the Predators for the remainder of the 2017-2018 season. The contract is worth $1 million, according to General Manager David Poile.

Fisher announced his plan to end retirement and return to the team at a news conference on January 31st. His retirement, which officially began in August, lasted only 5 months.

Last year, as captain, he led the Predators to their first Stanley Cup Final in 2017.

The 37-year old center is back on the ice for his 8th season with Nashville and his 18th season in the NHL.