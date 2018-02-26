Fire forces diners to evacuate at Jim ‘N Nick’s Restaurant on Charlotte Pike

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Lunch at one of Nashville’s most popular restaurants was interrupted by a smoky fire Monday.

The fire broke out at Jim ‘N Nick’s BBQ Restaurant on Charlotte Pike around 12:17 p.m. Diners eating at the restaurant had to evacuate.

When firefighters first arrived there were no flames showing on the outside of the building, but smoke was coming from behind the chimney and it filled the dining room.

They discovered the fire was inside the walls of the building.

The Nashville Fire Department called for a second alarm, but canceled it when they got the fire under control.

Fire Department spokesman Joseph Pleasant says the damage inside is extensive.

“They’ve had to rip out walls, rip out ceilings and roof tiles in order to get that fire out.”

A fire investigator is at the scene but there’s no word on what caused the blaze.