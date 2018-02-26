Drafted resolution calls for Nashville Mayor Megan Barry to step down

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – News 2 has learned a council resolution has been drafted asking Nashville Mayor Megan Barry to resign.

The resolution has not yet been filed and comes after Barry admitted to an extramarital affair with her former head of security, Robert Forrest.

If Barry does not resign from her position as mayor, the only way she could be ousted is by a recall election.

The drafted resolution, however, is symbolic since it shows the mayor may be losing support on council and that some members may be willing to take a stand on the issue. Many council members have been reluctant to take a stand so far.

Mayor Barry has remained adamant that she will not resign since news of her affair came to light on Jan. 31.

She has also maintained that nothing illegal happened during the affair, which began a few months after she took office in 2015.

