Clean up continues in Hopkinsville after EF-2 tornado

HOPKINSVILLE, Ky. (WKRN) – The cleanup continues in Hopkinsville, Kentucky Monday where an EF-2 tornado touched down this weekend.

The Eagle Crossing apartment complex was nearly destroyed, leaving 72 units damaged and 140 people displaced.

A short-term shelter will open Monday at Saint John’s United Methodist Church.

The American Red Cross is working closely with property management, the Salvation Army and the housing authority to make sure residents have shelter.

Utility lineman worked all night Saturday and through the day Sunday making repairs and restoring power to some units.

Volunteers are needed to help clean up and remove debris.

The management company, Brookside Properties, has begun accepting donations.

The local Salvation Army is accepting donations of supplies or clothing.

A GoFundMe page has been established to help impacted residents.