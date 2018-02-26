Church raises money to help Clarksville tornado victims

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Clarksville continues to clean up after two tornadoes hit Montgomery County over the weekend.

The Dotsonville and East Clarksville communities were hit hard and at least 153 homes were damaged. Many of those are displaced.

LifePoint Church, which is just down the road from where the EF-2 tornado touched down, served as the command post the night of the tornadoes and is now helping all those who lost their homes.

On Monday night, the church served dinner and handed out cash gift cards to all those in need.

Lead Pastor Mike Burnett said he knows first hand what the tornado survivors are going through.

“My wife and I had a total loss fire in 2004, so we know what it is like to lose everything and we know it was funds that helped us get back on our feet so that you can start buying the basic necessities,” he said.

In one day, the church raised $30,000, but they want to do more.

Donations can be mailed to LifePoint Church at:

1915 Rossview Road

Clarksville, TN 37043

Put “Tornado Relief” in the memo.

Donations can also be made online.

On Wednesday, News 2 will have special reports on weather safety information in every newscast beginning at 4 a.m.