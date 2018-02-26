Bill filed to strengthen ethics investigation into Mayor Barry

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Metro councilman filed a bill Monday to strengthen the Board of Ethical Conduct’s investigation into the affair between Mayor Megan Barry and her former head of security, Sgt. Rob Forrest.

The Board of Ethical Conduct has been tasked with investigating a complaint that was filed against the mayor on February 7.

The group, which calls itself Community Oversight Now, filed the ethics complaint alleging, among other things, the mayor’s affair and the “excessive overtime” Sgt. Forrest accrued were violations of Metro’s Standard of Conduct and an executive order the mayor herself signed two years ago.

Before the Board of Ethical Conduct can investigate a complaint, Metro’s Department of Law must review it. To avoid any conflict of interest, the law department hired outside counsel last week.

The law firm, Klein and Bussell, wrote a letter to the Department of Law saying that in their opinion, the mayor’s affair alone does not violate Metro’s standard of conduct. The attorneys, however, do state that the board should investigate Forrest’s overtime, which may be a violation.

The letter also states the Board of Ethical Conduct does not have the authority to investigate potential violations of executive orders, like the one the mayor signed.

District 12 Councilman Steve Glover filed a bill Monday that would allow the Board of Ethical Conduction to investigate violations of executive orders.

“Without this, it would almost be like a mayor is elected king or queen,” he said. “It’s not the way it works in America. I’m filing this to clean up the language and say yes, absolutely it can be investigated.”

News 2 asked Metro’s Department of Law how much it cost to retain outside counsel. Director of Law Jon Cooper said the department has not yet received a bill.

