Alleged shooter charged in fatal North Nashville shooting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A second person has been charged in connection to a North Nashville shooting that happened last month.

Davario Kendricks was shot to death inside a car in the 1500 block of Jefferson Street on Jan. 6.

On Monday, Gregory Justice, who is believed to be the alleged shooter, was charged with criminal homicide. Police said he has previous felony cocaine possession covictions.

His co-defendant, James Moore Jr., 23, was previously arrested and charged with homicide.

A motive for the fatal shooting has not been released.