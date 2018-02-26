1 killed in Warren County crash involving dump truck

WARREN COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – One person was killed in a crash in Warren County Monday afternoon.

It happened around 1:30 p.m. on Shelbyville Road at Herman Lance Road.

According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol, a dump truck hauling rock was traveling west on the roadway when it ran off the right side of the road. Authorities said the driver overcorrected, running into the east lane of traffic, and hit a utility truck.

The driver of the utility truck was killed. Their identity has not been released.

The dump truck driver was taken to St. Thomas River Park Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Additional information was not released.