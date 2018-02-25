Severe weather gone, Flood Watch cancelled for Middle Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Tornado Watch expired earlier this morning. In addition, the Flood Watch for Middle Tennessee has been cancelled.

Flood Advisories continue for the Tennessee River near Clifton and the Buffalo River near Lobelville.

Although a few showers may persist through the early morning, the heavier rains have pushed out.

Skies will remain mostly cloudy today, with slightly cooler temperatures running in the upper 50s this afternoon. A few more showers are expected overnight tonight from Nashville south and eastward, followed by clearing skies on Monday.

