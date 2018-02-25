Severe storms, possible tornadoes rip through Southern Kentucky

MURRAY, Ky. (WKRN) – Severe storms ripped through Southern Kentucky Saturday evening.

Stormchasers believe a possible tornado hit the south side of Murray, Kentucky, causing tons of damage to roofs and downing power-lines, leaving Calloway County in the dark.

A possible tornado also hit Hopkinsville, Kentucky, leaving damage and debris in it’s wake. Bowling Green was also hit hard.

Two buildings were struck by lightning and caught on fire, causing more damage.

Two people were also killed in the storms. 79-year-old Dallas Combs was killed after her house collapsed in on her in Logan County during a possible tornado.

A man was also found inside a car floating in flood waters in Simpson County.

The National Weather Service is expected to survey all the damage Sunday, where they will officially confirm any tornadoes that may have touched down.

PHOTOS: Severe storms, tornadoes barrel through Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky Feb. 24, 2018 View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Logan County, Ky. (Courtesy: WHOP) Logan County, Ky. (Courtesy: WHOP) Adams, Tennessee (Courtesy: Clarence Bennett) Clarksville, TN (Courtesy: TA Gillahan) Clarksville, TN (Courtesy: TA Gillahan) Farmington Subdivision, Clarksville (Photo: WKRN) Farmington Subdivision, Clarksville, Tenn. Feb. 24, 2018 (Photo: WKRN) Farmington neighborhood Clarksville Dunn Center at APSU. Roof damaged by storm. Game stopped with 5:11 to play. (Photo Larry Schmidt) Metal carport ripped off building on College St. in Clarksville (Photo: Andrew Blyze) Farmington Subdivision, Clarksville/Montgomery County (Photo: Lee Erwin/ClarksvilleNow.com