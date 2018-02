MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) – Murfreesboro police are investigating a body found near an elementary school.

A Murfreesboro police spokesperson said that officers are investigating the body of a woman found in a wooded area near Blackman Elementary School.

The investigation is still ongoing, but police believe she had no connection to the school.

It is not yet known how she died but authorities say her death is an unattended death.

This story is breaking. Stay with News 2 for updates.