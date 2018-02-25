‘On the Prowl’ with Kayla Anderson: Preds & Threads

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – This town is used to seeing the Nashville Predators on game day, in their jerseys, sporting all that gear, but things were different on Friday night. The Preds ditched all of that for nice suits and a runway.

For the first time ever the team hosted Preds & Threads. Senior Director of Community Relations Rebecca King, “We have players on our team who are extremely fashionable so we thought why not take something that they’re very good at and do a fashion show.”

This event included a silent auction, food, drinks and a fashion show highlighted by the players.

These guys are used to showing off their skills on the ice, but walking the catwalk is a bit different.

Forward Scott Hartnell, “Guys are a little bit nervous about what they’re wearing and how they’re going to walk.”

Goalie Pekka Rinne added, “I think it’s going to be a lot of fun, lots of laughs.”

All of the money raised goes to the Nashville Predators Foundation. Rinne said, “It’s amazing what the Predators foundation does they have plenty of events and it all goes to benefit the different charities.”

As the night went on the players felt more comfortable with the runway, even showcasing some personality. As for the best dressed, well it depends on what player you talked to. Forward Filip Forsberg, “I think the European guys are a little bit ahead of the Non-Euro guys.”

In the end, everybody was a winner as the team raised over 150,000 dollars for the Nashville Predators Foundation.