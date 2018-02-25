Family of Logan county woman ‘in state of shock’ after her death

LOGAN COUNTY, Ky. (WKRN) – A day after a tornado killed a 79-year-old woman in her home near Adairville, Kentucky, family members were trying to salvage personal effects from the house.

Dallas Jane Combs was trying to get to her basement on Dot Road in Logan County when the roof of her house was ripped off.

The walls in her kitchen collapsed on top her. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The woman’s husband was in the basement and was not seriously injured.

Dozens of neighbors, friends and strangers spent Sunday helping to haul off debris and move appliances from the home.

Dallas Jane’s sisters told News 2 they were stunned by the power of the tornado.

“I’ve never seen anything like it,” said Combs’ sister, Norma Rice. “We’re all still in a state of shock. It’s just hard to comprehend that something like this can happen.”

The National Weather Service conducted a site survey Sunday, confirming an EF-2 tornado touched down on the property. EF-2 tornados can create wind speeds up to 135 m.p.h.